UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PARC Will Soon Introduce Hybrid Technology In Agriculture Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 07:36 PM

PARC will soon introduce hybrid technology in agriculture sector

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th December, 2019) slamabad, Dec. 29 (Online) Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) would soon introduce hybrid technology in order to make revolution in agriculture culture by using modern technology.

The Chairman of PARC Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan while talking to Online on Sunday. He disclosed that PARC is also willing to introduce a project worth billion of rupees with the cooperation of Capital Development Authority (CDA) for the promotion of horticulture in Federal capital.Responding a question, he stated that Pakistan land has great room of olive production and added country has ambitious plans for increasing its olive production and it has the potential to take over Spain as the biggest producer of olives in the years to come under a project in Chakwal.

He said that government has prepared a plan to plant olive oil in 1 likh hector area. He added that PARC had also done work to provide verified olive oil plants to farmers. Answering another question, he stated that Prime Minister Islamabad (Pakistan Point news / Online - 29th December, 2019) mran Khan led PTIslamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th December, 2019) government is paying great attention on country agriculture sector and added that PM Khan is personally monitoring the different agriculture sectors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Technology Agriculture Oil Spain Chakwal December Sunday 2019 Capital Development Authority Government Billion

Recent Stories

ADJD observing Uzbekistan parliamentary elections

25 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves policy to protect ‘People o ..

54 minutes ago

UAE praised for ‘collective wisdom’ in space i ..

55 minutes ago

Dar Al Ber opens masjid in Uganda

1 hour ago

UAE jumps 10 spots in competitiveness rankings in ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders condole Kazakh President on victims of ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.