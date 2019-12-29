PARC will soon introduce hybrid technology in agriculture sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th December, 2019) slamabad, Dec. 29 (Online) Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) would soon introduce hybrid technology in order to make revolution in agriculture culture by using modern technology.

The Chairman of PARC Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan while talking to Online on Sunday. He disclosed that PARC is also willing to introduce a project worth billion of rupees with the cooperation of Capital Development Authority (CDA) for the promotion of horticulture in Federal capital.Responding a question, he stated that Pakistan land has great room of olive production and added country has ambitious plans for increasing its olive production and it has the potential to take over Spain as the biggest producer of olives in the years to come under a project in Chakwal.

He said that government has prepared a plan to plant olive oil in 1 likh hector area. He added that PARC had also done work to provide verified olive oil plants to farmers. Answering another question, he stated that Prime Minister Islamabad (Pakistan Point news / Online - 29th December, 2019) mran Khan led PTIslamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th December, 2019) government is paying great attention on country agriculture sector and added that PM Khan is personally monitoring the different agriculture sectors.