PARC works to scale up, maximize crops: Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Chairman Pakistan agricultural research council (PARC) Dr Ghulam Mohammad Ali said on Saturday that institutes were working under PARC supervision in different regions and in different climate conditions for the maximization of crop cultivation.

Talking to a private news channel, he stated that their institute, located in Gilgit Baltistan, conducted research on cherries, walnuts, pine nuts, almonds, and other crops to use the local ecology for maximizing the production.

Our institute in Thatha, Sindh worked to maximize the production of banana in the region. Recently, four varieties of bananas were approved first time, he added.

He said that the PARC institute in Balochistan working on maximizing the production of saffron, pistachios, and olives.

“PARC started the olive project, which is now being scaled up and expanded across the country”, he further added

Chairman told that a high tech National Institute for Genomics and Advanced Biotechnology is established, which have 28 labs set up across the country to work on DNA based genetic development of crops.

Utilizing this advanced genome technology, we have approved high-yield varieties of rice and are now working on wheat and other crops, he added.