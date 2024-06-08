PARC Works To Scale Up, Maximize Crops: Chairman
Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2024 | 11:40 PM
Chairman Pakistan agricultural research council (PARC) Dr Ghulam Mohammad Ali said on Saturday that institutes were working under PARC supervision in different regions and in different climate conditions for the maximization of crop cultivatio
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Chairman Pakistan agricultural research council (PARC) Dr Ghulam Mohammad Ali said on Saturday that institutes were working under PARC supervision in different regions and in different climate conditions for the maximization of crop cultivation.
Talking to a private news channel, he stated that their institute, located in Gilgit Baltistan, conducted research on cherries, walnuts, pine nuts, almonds, and other crops to use the local ecology for maximizing the production.
Our institute in Thatha, Sindh worked to maximize the production of banana in the region. Recently, four varieties of bananas were approved first time, he added.
He said that the PARC institute in Balochistan working on maximizing the production of saffron, pistachios, and olives.
“PARC started the olive project, which is now being scaled up and expanded across the country”, he further added
Chairman told that a high tech National Institute for Genomics and Advanced Biotechnology is established, which have 28 labs set up across the country to work on DNA based genetic development of crops.
Utilizing this advanced genome technology, we have approved high-yield varieties of rice and are now working on wheat and other crops, he added.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..
Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..
Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra
Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visits MSD
Lansana Wonneh, Representative of UN Women Pakistan met with the Speaker GB Asse ..
Oinic lights up Times Square’ in support of Pakistan for T20 World Cup 2024
Proud of launching mass welfare Rs10 billion Special Protection Program in AJK: ..
Climate Change conference: CJP emphasizes adoption of eco-friendly measures
Police arrested car thief in DIKhan
Nawaz slams PTI government policies for record-high inflation
Monasteries, centers of peace & affection, says KP Governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra3 minutes ago
-
Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visits MSD3 minutes ago
-
Proud of launching mass welfare Rs10 billion Special Protection Program in AJK: PM Anwar2 minutes ago
-
Climate Change conference: CJP emphasizes adoption of eco-friendly measures2 minutes ago
-
Police arrested car thief in DIKhan3 minutes ago
-
Nawaz slams PTI government policies for record-high inflation2 minutes ago
-
Monasteries, centers of peace & affection, says KP Governor2 minutes ago
-
3 Suspects arrested in injured condition during separate police encounters1 hour ago
-
Deputy PM, Malaysian FM review bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors1 hour ago
-
PPP stalwart asks KP CM to remain in constitutional limit1 hour ago
-
Improved climate finance implementation mechanisms, cogent strategies to ensure climate resilience: ..1 hour ago
-
IGP takes notice of double murder in Phalia1 hour ago