'Parchi' Chairman clearly seeing defeat in AJK polls: Shahbaz Gill

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said that 'Parchi' Chairman is clearly seeing his defeat in upcoming polls in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Responding to a statement of Bilawal Zardari, he said, a 'Parchi' selected person, has ridiculed not only the Prime Minister but 220 million people.

The person calling selected, himself has become the party chairman on a fake will, adding he said who gives speeches while reading slips is looking for an audience, he said adding, you have not competed for three years but you looted for thirty years.

Prime Minister took the task to clear the garbage of 30 years and recovering the buried economy of the country, Dr. Shahbaz Gill said. "You do not hesitate to crouch and implore to save looted amount", he added.

Those who looted the national wealth, bowed down to external forces for power in the past and they are still in the same cycle. Today, Peoples Party is a regional party due to your corruption and looting, he said.