'Parchi' Chairman Dreaming Of Becoming PM On Slip: Shahbaz Gill

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

'Parchi' chairman dreaming of becoming PM on slip: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Friday said that 'Parchi' chairman was dreaming of becoming Prime Minister on a slip.

Responding to a statement of Bilawal Zardari, he said the 'Parchi' chairman gets dictation daily on slips in the morning.

Bilawal should tell about the plight of Sindh instead of tall claims in Kashmir, he said adding, the entire Pakistan knows the bad governance of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Sindh province.

The nation recognizes those who bowed down to external forces, Dr Shahbaz said adding, Condoleezza Rice's book is full of stories of PPP's bravery.

Those who allowed drone strikes in the country are now trying to deceive the public through false claims of national pride, he said questioning that how can they fight the case of Kashmiris, who always compromised over the blood of their own people.

From 'Salala' to drone strikes, the entire nation is aware of your bargaining, he added.

The PPP has nothing to show but, its expertise in corruption. The PPP is a party of looters who robbed people in the name of people, Shahbaz Gill added.

