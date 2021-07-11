UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Parchi' Chairman Has No Comparison To PM Imran : Gandapur

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 08:00 PM

'Parchi' chairman has no comparison to PM Imran : Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said on Sunday that the 'parchi' chairman of Pakistan People's Party (Bilawal) had no comparison to Prime Minister Imran Khan who came into power through public mandate after a continued struggle spanned over two decades.

Giving reaction to the public rally addresses of opposition parties in AJK, he said PML-N vice president Maryam should rather ask from her father (Nawaz Sharif) that how he came to power, adding "General Jilani, the former governor of punjab made political career of Nawaz Sharif.

" Where the Kashmiri pride of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader had gone when he invited his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to his family wedding, he said.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif as a Prime Minister of Pakistan used to meet with Indian businessman Sajjan jandal in his personal capacity without bringing into the knowledge of state institutions.

Gandapur said the opposition was running 'save the father' campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The corrupt leaders of opposition had left the country after looting national exchequer ruthlessly, he added.

