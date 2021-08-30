UrduPoint.com

"Parchi Chairman's" Corruption Confines PPP To Sindh: Gill

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has confined to a province (Sindh) due to the corruption of committed by "Parchi Chairman" and his father Asif Ali Zardari.

In his response to the statement of Bilawal Bhutto, he said the people would take revenge of their deprivation from PPP in next general elections 2023. The Sindh's government performance was mere restricted to papers, he said.

He said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah should fulfill its official duties instead of dreaming to become the opposition leader. "Parchi Chairman" should focus on welfare of the Sindhi people instead of discussing international politics, he added.

Gill said Prime Minister Imran Khan had already clarified that no NRO like concession would be given to those who had plundered the national wealth.

He said the people elected Imran Khan adding that he (Imran) was also sole hope for them in the next general elections 2023.

