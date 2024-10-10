PARCO announces 40-day refinery turnaround for maintenance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) is set to commence a 40-day refinery turnaround to perform essential planned maintenance.

The refinery is expected to resume operations by November 19, 2024 said a statement issued by the PARCO.

PARCO has obtained prior approval from the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).