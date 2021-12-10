UrduPoint.com

Parco Detect Big Diesel Theft Through Tunnel, Police Conducting Raids To Arrest Criminals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

Parco detect big diesel theft through tunnel, police conducting raids to arrest criminals

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Police said they were conducting raids to arrest accused after a security team of Pak-Arab Oil Refinery (Parco) detected a big diesel oil theft that was operational through a tunnel originating from a hotel and leading to the underground Parco pipelines near Jawana Bangla, Jhang road, Rang Pur in Muzaffargarh.

Investigating officer Imtiaz Ahmad of PS Rangpur said that one suspect, the hotel owner Chaudhry Yousuf Arain, has secured interim bail from Sessions court after the Dec 8 raid of Parco security team and police on the hotel while raids were being conducted at the homes of other suspects. However, none has been arrested.

According to details, Parco security officer Shoukat Rasool was on patrolling duty last Wednesday (Dec 8) for pipeline protection when he spotted an oil tanker at New Quetta Balochistan hotel at Muzaffargarh-Jhang road that was being filled in with diesel through a pipe.

The pipe ran through a tunnel dug out in the hotel room and was connected to underground pipeline with a clamp.

The accused, however, managed to escape driving the tanker away. Rangpur police reached the spot and upon search it found a 10 feet deep and 40 feet long tunnel in a hotel room. Police think the oil theft was in progress since long.

Police have registered FIR against eight accused including the hotel owner Chaudhry Yousuf Arain, Meher Nasir, Meher Mubashir, Arshad Noon, Nadeem, Yasir, Shahzad and Sajjad.

Police also recovered equipment and tools used in digging tunnel and connecting pipe including metallic clamp, high pressure pipe, two pressure gauges, handle valve connected to pipe, boring pipe, 'Kassi', an earth digging tool, pickaxe, blades, sockets, pipe wranch, screw wranch, and a drum containing 200 liters of diesel.

The investigation officer said they would soon track down the accused and take action as per law.

