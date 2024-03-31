PARCO Provides 12000 Ration Bags For Beneficiaries Of Two Districts
Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2024 | 05:20 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) PARCO provided 12000 ration bags for the beneficiaries of DG Khan and Rajanpur districts under Prime Minister Ramadan Relief Package.
The documents signing ceremony was held at Commissioner office in which Deputy Commissioner DG Khan Mahar Shahid Zaman Lak, ADCG Ghulam Mustafa, ADCG Rajanpur Muhammad Safatullah and PARCO officers were present. Commissioner Dr Nasir Mahmood Bashir handed over ration bags to the administration.
He said that the district administration would be bound to distribute ration bags transparently above political affiliation.
On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, high quality ration bags would be delivered door to door to six thousand families each of the two districts who remain left in the Nigehban Ramadan package.
The bags of high quality ghee, rice and other food items will be enough for a family of five members for 15 days. Commissioner DG Khan said that after the transparent distribution of ration bags, the district administration will also submit certificate.
