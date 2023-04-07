PARCO shuts down refinery for three days

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) situated in Qasba, has shut down its refinery for the next three days due to low demand and lack of storage capacity, a source privy to the operation said on Friday.

The demand shortage was created due to shipments of around 120,000 metric tons of smuggled diesel arriving in the country. It led to a decrease remarkable in demand for PARCO Diesel here.

After the shutdown, oil was shifted to the storage terminal of a private company situated in Faisalabad, added the source.