UrduPoint.com

PARCO To Establish Two Trauma Centers In Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PARCO to establish two trauma centers in Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Pak Arab Refinery Company (PARCO) has planned to establish two trauma centres in Shikarpur and Sehwan under Corporate Social Responsibility.

The PARCO is going to establish a trauma center at Bubak town near Sehwan and another trauma center at Shikarpur to provide health facilities to the people of Sindh.

According to a release issued here on Thursday, Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmad Sheikh said that the establishment of such a scheme would provide people not only health facilities but also open more employment opportunities. He expressed hope that these projects will be completed as soon as possible.

It is worth mentioning here that it is a joint venture between the governments of Pakistan and Abu Dhabi.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Company Abu Dhabi Shikarpur Arab Employment

Recent Stories

Assessment being carried out to assess future requ ..

Assessment being carried out to assess future requirements of water in ICT: NA t ..

1 hour ago
 Vietnam&#039;s Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed ..

Vietnam&#039;s Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

1 hour ago
 Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with ter ..

Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists

2 hours ago
 Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commande ..

Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commander of Ninth Air Force

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainabi ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainability Day

3 hours ago
 DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business le ..

DMCC pitches UAE-UK bilateral trade to business leaders in London

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.