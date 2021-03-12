Parco traces out gang of oil theft in muzaffargarh

Parco's security team, during a raid, managed to arrest an accused involved in oil theft while four of his accomplices managed to escape from a home in Moza Daira Habit, Rangpur Town

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Parco's security team, during a raid, managed to arrest an accused involved in oil theft while four of his accomplices managed to escape from a home in Moza Daira Habit, Rangpur Town.

According to police, the accused dig out a tunnel from a house to underground oil pipeline and managed to steal oil by placing clamp.

On receiving information, Parco's security team caught an alleged oil theft identified as Zulfikar Ahmad from a house.

Four of his fellows, however, fled away from the scene.

The security team also recovered two plastic drums filled with over 1000 litre kerosine oil from one of room of the house.

The arrested outlaw was handed over to Rangpur police station which had started searching rest of his fellows being nominated as Zulfikar Ahmad, Iqrar Altaf and Dilshad Ali.

All of them were booked on report of Parco's administration.

Oil theft incidents are rampant in areas from Rujhan to Mehmood Kot.

Several cases of oil thefts have already been taken place at Mana, Kot Chhuta and Shadan Lond.