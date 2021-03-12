UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parco Traces Out Gang Of Oil Theft In Muzaffargarh

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 03:11 PM

Parco traces out gang of oil theft in muzaffargarh

Parco's security team, during a raid, managed to arrest an accused involved in oil theft while four of his accomplices managed to escape from a home in Moza Daira Habit, Rangpur Town

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Parco's security team, during a raid, managed to arrest an accused involved in oil theft while four of his accomplices managed to escape from a home in Moza Daira Habit, Rangpur Town.

According to police, the accused dig out a tunnel from a house to underground oil pipeline and managed to steal oil by placing clamp.

On receiving information, Parco's security team caught an alleged oil theft identified as Zulfikar Ahmad from a house.

Four of his fellows, however, fled away from the scene.

The security team also recovered two plastic drums filled with over 1000 litre kerosine oil from one of room of the house.

The arrested outlaw was handed over to Rangpur police station which had started searching rest of his fellows being nominated as Zulfikar Ahmad, Iqrar Altaf and Dilshad Ali.

All of them were booked on report of Parco's administration.

Oil theft incidents are rampant in areas from Rujhan to Mehmood Kot.

Several cases of oil thefts have already been taken place at Mana, Kot Chhuta and Shadan Lond.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Oil Rangpur From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,250 new COVID-19 cases, 1,736 reco ..

1 minute ago

Minor dies after falling from rooftop in peshawar

1 minute ago

Target killer involved in killings of senior polic ..

1 minute ago

Russian State Arms Exporter Says 4-5 Countries Wan ..

1 minute ago

Turkey, Estonia to hold political consultations

1 minute ago

China, Russia, Iran, N. Korea, others form group

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.