Parental consent mandatory for HPV vaccine, notification

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Health Department has launched a campaign to administer the HPV vaccine for the prevention of cervical cancer in educational institutions. Under this initiative, girls aged 9 to 14 years are being provided with the vaccine.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Health Department, obtaining written consent from parents is mandatory for administering the vaccine to ensure transparency and parental involvement.

The notification said that in the first phase of the campaign, millions of girls in government and private educational institutions across various districts of Punjab, including Rawalpindi, have been targeted for vaccination.

The Health Department emphasized that cervical cancer is a deadly disease rapidly spreading among women, but the HPV vaccine can reduce the risk of this disease by up to 90 percent.

They urged parents to play their full role in this national campaign by granting permission for their daughters to receive the vaccine.

Educational institutions' administrations have informed parents to promptly submit consent forms regarding vaccination so that the process can be completed according to the scheduled timeline.

Health Department officials have assured that this vaccine is approved by the World Health Organization and is completely safe.