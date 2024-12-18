Open Menu

Parental Hesitation Slowing Polio Eradication Efforts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Parental hesitation slowing polio eradication efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Associate Professor at Dao Medical College, Dr. Muhammad Khalid Shafih stated on Wednesday that less than 1% of parents are unwilling to vaccinate their children against polio, preventing the country from eradicating polio entirely.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that these parents are not only risking the lives of their children but are also contributing to the continued presence of the virus in Pakistan. He emphasized that the misconception that the polio vaccine is harmful or prohibited in islam has been debunked by both religious scholars and medical professionals.

The ongoing anti-polio campaign aims to vaccinate children under five years of age in 143 districts across Pakistan, he said. The country has recorded 63 polio cases this year, a significant increase from the six cases reported last year, he added.

He said that the cases include 28 in Balochistan, 17 in Sindh, 18 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and one each in Punjab and Islamabad.

