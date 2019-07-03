Parental refusal cripples 5 more children with polio disease taking tally to 31 in KP: NIH

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Due to persistent propaganda and parents' refusal to vaccinate their children has yet again led to the paralysis of five more children raising the total count of polio cases to 31 in 2019 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and to 37 in the country, respectively.

According to a notification of National Institute of Health (NIH) issued today five new polio cases have been confirmed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa out of which three polio cases are confirmed from district Bannu and two from district Torghar.

The details reveal that wild polio viruses have been isolated from stool sample of 2 Months boy resident of UC Sardikhel, Tehsil SD Wazir in District Bannu, 8 months boy of UC Lewan, Tehsil Bannu of District Bannu and 27 months boy of UC Nasirkhel, Tehsil SD Wazir in District Bannu.

Likewise, virus has been isolated from the stool sample of 46 months girl and 16 months boy of Gaeito village, UC Harnail, in District Torghar.

It is pertinent to mention here that all the children hit by polio virus were zero dose for the essential immunization.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, Coordinator EOC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Capt. (R). Kamran Ahmed Afridi has shown grave concern over the persistent virus circulation in the province and the resultant increase in the number of polio victims.

He said that all the efforts put in by provincial government to eradicate polio from the region will not be achieved unless refusing parents understands that their individual decision to refuse anti polio vaccines not only demonstrates indifference to their child's health but is also an expression of disregard to the national cause of polio eradication that we must have to achieve as a nation.