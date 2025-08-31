Open Menu

Parental Support Vital As Anti-polio Campaign Launches From Sept 1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Parental support vital as anti-polio campaign launches from Sept 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Parents are advised to join hands with the government as the week-long anti-polio drive begins tomorrow (Sept 1), standing together with health workers across 99 high-risk districts to ensure every child under five receives the oral vaccine.

Media outlets, including national television, radio stations and widely read newspapers, will actively support the campaign by broadcasting press briefings, public service announcements and real-time updates from the field for raising awareness, dispelling myths surrounding vaccination and reinforcing the message of unity in safeguarding children’s

health.

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Syed Mustafa Kamal, with local news channel, asked journalists and community influencers to amplify accurate information and counter any misinformation about the safety and effectiveness of the oral polio vaccine.

Parental support is vital to ensure every child under five is vaccinated and protected from lifelong paralysis, the minister stated.

The minister also urged provinces to step up their efforts, particularly in regions where the virus continues to spread quietly and persistently.

A polio programme official confirmed that the vaccination campaign has been postponed in several flood-affected districts of Punjab due to the ongoing crisis.

In other regions, anti-polio drops are being administered to children below five years old to safeguard them from lifelong paralysis.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

1 day ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

1 day ago
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

1 day ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

1 day ago
 Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

1 day ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

1 day ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

1 day ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan