Parental support vital as anti-polio campaign launches from Sept 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Parents are advised to join hands with the government as the week-long anti-polio drive begins tomorrow (Sept 1), standing together with health workers across 99 high-risk districts to ensure every child under five receives the oral vaccine.

Media outlets, including national television, radio stations and widely read newspapers, will actively support the campaign by broadcasting press briefings, public service announcements and real-time updates from the field for raising awareness, dispelling myths surrounding vaccination and reinforcing the message of unity in safeguarding children’s

health.

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Syed Mustafa Kamal, with local news channel, asked journalists and community influencers to amplify accurate information and counter any misinformation about the safety and effectiveness of the oral polio vaccine.

Parental support is vital to ensure every child under five is vaccinated and protected from lifelong paralysis, the minister stated.

The minister also urged provinces to step up their efforts, particularly in regions where the virus continues to spread quietly and persistently.

A polio programme official confirmed that the vaccination campaign has been postponed in several flood-affected districts of Punjab due to the ongoing crisis.

In other regions, anti-polio drops are being administered to children below five years old to safeguard them from lifelong paralysis.