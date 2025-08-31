Parental Support Vital As Anti-polio Campaign Launches From Sept 1
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2025 | 10:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Parents are advised to join hands with the government as the week-long anti-polio drive begins tomorrow (Sept 1), standing together with health workers across 99 high-risk districts to ensure every child under five receives the oral vaccine.
Media outlets, including national television, radio stations and widely read newspapers, will actively support the campaign by broadcasting press briefings, public service announcements and real-time updates from the field for raising awareness, dispelling myths surrounding vaccination and reinforcing the message of unity in safeguarding children’s
health.
Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Syed Mustafa Kamal, with local news channel, asked journalists and community influencers to amplify accurate information and counter any misinformation about the safety and effectiveness of the oral polio vaccine.
Parental support is vital to ensure every child under five is vaccinated and protected from lifelong paralysis, the minister stated.
The minister also urged provinces to step up their efforts, particularly in regions where the virus continues to spread quietly and persistently.
A polio programme official confirmed that the vaccination campaign has been postponed in several flood-affected districts of Punjab due to the ongoing crisis.
In other regions, anti-polio drops are being administered to children below five years old to safeguard them from lifelong paralysis.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parental support vital as anti-polio campaign launches from Sept 12 minutes ago
-
DPM /FM Dar visits Luban Workshop Experience Hall in Tianjin22 minutes ago
-
CM visits PDMA, reviews flood situation10 hours ago
-
Mashhood urges youth to play key role in country's development10 hours ago
-
54 candidates submit nomination papers for by-election NA-96, NA-104 & PP-9810 hours ago
-
Police rescue over 138,000 people amid flood emergency10 hours ago
-
CM praises flood rescue efforts, orders for proactive relief measures11 hours ago
-
Over 92,844 people rescued as flood emergency continues11 hours ago
-
DC visits flood relief camps11 hours ago
-
Elder brother of DG FDA passes away11 hours ago
-
Wasa directed for full-capacity pumping after rain11 hours ago
-
SU strengthens collaboration with Elementary Colleges for academic reforms11 hours ago