Parents' active role must to eradicate polio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :The active role of parents and cooperation could help to eradicate the polio virus form the country as parents' negative propaganda was the only hurdle in eradicating the polio.

Talking to a private news channel, Director communication Pakistan Polio program Iftikhar Firdous expressed that 70 percent polio cases were reported due to parents negligence and non-serious behavior.

It was witnessed in some areas where parents had marked their children fingers before arrival of polio teams just to pretend that children had taken the drops,he added.

He hailed the government remarkable steps for eradication of this menace from the society adding now along polio campaign the government has started number of awareness campaigns as it would help to eliminate it completely.

"Media must come forward to participate in the practice to guide the parents that polio vaccination can save the life of their children adding media should avoid to highlight any negative news as spread of fake news reports and videos spread panic among thousands of parents, resulting in higher rates of vaccination refusal and the killing polio workers in the country," he said.