UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parents Advised To Participate In Oral Polio Vaccination To Save Their Children In Future

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 10:30 AM

Parents advised to participate in oral polio vaccination to save their children in future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Coordinator, National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication Rana Muhammad Safdar Thursday urged parents to actively participate in the KP and other national anti-polio drives for their children to enable them polio-free in future.

Talking to private news channel, parents are advised to bring their children under the age of 5 to receive the oral polio vaccination (OPV) that is available on their door steps with our technical staff members.

He said "Parents are requested to avoid fake propaganda against polio vaccine and vaccinate their children to protect them from the polio virus." The present government is striving to hit the virus hard through this special campaign, he said, adding, its our top priority to focus on reaching still missed children in core reservoirs through continued improvement of operations and protect every missed child with the vital polio vaccine.

He said polio teams knocking at the doors of every house for vaccination and asking parents to allow them to vaccinate each ans every children below 5 years in their home.

He also added that religious scholars should take active part in the drive to persuade the parents who refused to allow polio workers to administer vaccine to their children.

Expressing serious concern over the recent spike in polio cases, he said Federal and provincial governments are undertaking effective awareness and immunization campaigns through electronic and print media.

He added while there was no cure for polio, vaccination was the most effective way to protect children from the crippling disease so parents should vaccinate their child in all polio drives.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Cure Oral Media All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 12 March 2020

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

India suspends visas to contain the spread of COVI ..

10 hours ago

KSA announces recovery of first coronavirus-infect ..

10 hours ago

Fujairah charity allocates over AED49 million for ..

10 hours ago

Pakistan's economic fundamentals strong to absorb ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.