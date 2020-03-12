Parents advised to participate in oral polio vaccination to save their children in future

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Coordinator, National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication Rana Muhammad Safdar Thursday urged parents to actively participate in the KP and other national anti-polio drives for their children to enable them polio-free in future.

Talking to private news channel, parents are advised to bring their children under the age of 5 to receive the oral polio vaccination (OPV) that is available on their door steps with our technical staff members.

He said "Parents are requested to avoid fake propaganda against polio vaccine and vaccinate their children to protect them from the polio virus." The present government is striving to hit the virus hard through this special campaign, he said, adding, its our top priority to focus on reaching still missed children in core reservoirs through continued improvement of operations and protect every missed child with the vital polio vaccine.

He said polio teams knocking at the doors of every house for vaccination and asking parents to allow them to vaccinate each ans every children below 5 years in their home.

He also added that religious scholars should take active part in the drive to persuade the parents who refused to allow polio workers to administer vaccine to their children.

Expressing serious concern over the recent spike in polio cases, he said Federal and provincial governments are undertaking effective awareness and immunization campaigns through electronic and print media.

He added while there was no cure for polio, vaccination was the most effective way to protect children from the crippling disease so parents should vaccinate their child in all polio drives.