Parents Arrested For Killing Their Daughter For 'honour'

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Parents arrested for killing their daughter for 'honour'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The Virtual Women Police Station has taken swift action in a case of honor killing, arresting the parents of a young girl who was murdered in the Barki area.

A citizen reported the girl's murder to the Virtual Women Police Station without revealing her identity. The girl's family had attempted to hide her murder as a heart attack. However, a female citizen came forward and reported that the girl had been murdered by her own family. The Virtual Women Police Station immediately dispatched police to the scene, who took the body into custody and sent it for a postmortem.

The police arrested the parents on suspicion, who later confessed to murdering their own daughter during the investigation.

The spokesperson for PSCA stated that the Virtual Women Police Station plays a vital role in providing protection to women, and women can share their problems with it without revealing their Names and addresses, with complete confidentiality and trust. "We are committed to providing justice and supporting women in need," it added.

