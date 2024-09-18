Open Menu

Parents Asked To Discourage Underage Driving

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2024 | 08:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Deputy Superintendent of Traffic Police Muhammad Arshad Gondal has said that parents should not allow their underage children to drive.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he appealed to parents not to endanger the lives of their children and people by letting them drive at a young age because they do not have road sense, lose control of the vehicle and become victims of accidents.

The DSP Traffic said that in this regard, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and DIG Traffic Police have issued special instructions to the traffic police to take action to stop underage children from driving so that the lives of citizens could be protected.

He said that citizens should obtain their driving licences as soon as possible and if anyone has problem, come to his office.

Muhammad Arshad Gondal said that the media can play an important role in discouraging underage driving.

