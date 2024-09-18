Parents Asked To Discourage Underage Driving
Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2024 | 08:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Deputy Superintendent of Traffic Police Muhammad Arshad Gondal has said that parents should not allow their underage children to drive.
Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he appealed to parents not to endanger the lives of their children and people by letting them drive at a young age because they do not have road sense, lose control of the vehicle and become victims of accidents.
The DSP Traffic said that in this regard, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and DIG Traffic Police have issued special instructions to the traffic police to take action to stop underage children from driving so that the lives of citizens could be protected.
He said that citizens should obtain their driving licences as soon as possible and if anyone has problem, come to his office.
Muhammad Arshad Gondal said that the media can play an important role in discouraging underage driving.
Recent Stories
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3 gangs busted, 11 outlaws arrested in Attock17 seconds ago
-
DHA-CDA long standing matter resolved21 seconds ago
-
Scholars, leaders advocate for dialogue, tolerance at Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) symposium25 seconds ago
-
Eve-teaser arrested on CPO orders35 seconds ago
-
CM Bugti vows to provide facilities to private sector for investment promotion10 minutes ago
-
BISP beneficiaries asked to get their information verified10 minutes ago
-
CM KP launches "Ikhtiyar Awam Ka" portal10 minutes ago
-
MUET, AIT signs agreement for mutual cooperation in different academic, research fields10 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi pays tribute to Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto10 minutes ago
-
Board of Revenue for depositing Agriculture Income returns by September 3010 minutes ago
-
Gillani urges unity to overcome challenges in Muslim world11 minutes ago
-
BISE Hyderabad announces date for submission of enrolment forms20 minutes ago