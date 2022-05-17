Parents asked to ensure protecting children from heat-illness

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Health experts on Tuesday advised the parents and teachers to ensure taking special preventive measures to protect children from heat-related illness in the prevailing high temperature

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Health experts on Tuesday advised the parents and teachers to ensure taking special preventive measures to protect children from heat-related illness in the prevailing high temperature.

According to them, parents and teachers must have measures in place to prepare for and manage the risks associated with extreme hot weather as the children and young people are more susceptible to heat stress.

Health expert, Dr Wasim Khawaj said that the heat-related illness included conditions based on the severity of a child's condition like heat cramps, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, etc.

He added, the symptoms of heat illness included heavy sweating, cold, pale or clammy skin, fast or weak pulse, nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps, tiredness or weakness, dizziness and headache.

Medical expert, Dr Sharif Astori said that the heat stress can be induced by high temperatures, heavy workloads and clothing inappropriate for heat and humidity.

He said that the heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness. It occurs when the body becomes unable to control its temperature, the body temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails and the body is unable to cool down.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the recent wave of high environmental temperature in different parts of the country, through its advisory, the National Institute of Health (NIH) has also asked to take necessary measures by educational institutes.

The objective of this advisory was to sensitize relevant educational institutes to take in time appropriate actions for preparedness, response and prevention to the events or incidents of heatstroke in their respective areas.

The advisory provides recommendations for educational institutions or schools on actions to mitigate the effect of extreme heat on students to reduce the frequency of heat-related illness and to support schools to prepare for and manage risks associated with extreme hot weather or heat wave.

The advisory emphasis various actions that school can take to help protect students including use of artificial shading (canopies, tents, sails, umbrellas) to shade outdoor play spaces.

Schools have been asked for physically separating students from heat by keeping them in a cooled indoor environment is the most effective way of preventing heat-associated illness, utilizing the indoor space for activities during extreme heat is an ideal way to protect students.

The advisory asked to avoid materials and surfaces that radiate high amounts of thermal heat and use natural surfaces as much as possible where allowed and if a surface has to be used for the safety of children, make sure it is shaded.

The NIH asked to increase the number of water coolers as increased access to drinking water can help encourage student behaviors to stay hydrated besides ensuring electric fans are in working condition.

The advisory suggested the practice of acclimatization as during the acclimatization period, changes occur as the body adapts to the stress of repeated exposure to heat. There is a strong evidence base that acclimatization can reduce heat-injuries.

395