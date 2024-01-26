Parents Asked To Protect Their Children Amid Rising Pneumonia Cases
Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mayo Hospital Professor Haroon asked the parents on Friday to remain extra cautious and protect their children against Pneumonia as the cases were rising in Punjab due to the cold weather.
Talking to a private news channel, he stated that the severity of winter in Punjab had worsened this year, putting the children's immune systems at risk. He urged the parents to dress their young children in warm clothes and not let them go out in the cold weather, because children's weak immunity in cold makes them vulnerable of pneumonia.
Describing the signs of pneumonia, he said that the children's rapid breathing and pitting in the ribs were among the symptoms of pneumonia and the parents should not perceive the illness as a common fever. According to Punjab Health Department, 233 deaths occurred due to pneumonia while 12 thousand 719 cases were reported in Punjab this year.
The Health Department's officials said that pneumonia diagnosis and treatment facilities were available free of charge in all government hospitals in Punjab.
Recent Stories
President promulgates Apostille Ordinance 2024 waiving attestation of documents
US voices concerns over freedom of press, expression in Pakistan ahead of polls
ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next
Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections
Int’l Customs Day being observed today
All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024
US stocks rise on strong growth data
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police start security training for general elections 20244 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned poet Rehan Azmi observed4 minutes ago
-
Taimur Azam defends PhD thesis14 minutes ago
-
1198 violators of election conduct face penalties, warnings14 minutes ago
-
ECP grants magisterial authority to DRO for 2024 elections14 minutes ago
-
Four MEPCO employees suspended over poor performance24 minutes ago
-
Transporters forbidden to ply LPG-powered vehicles on roads24 minutes ago
-
Two died and 9 injured in Kohistan jeep accident24 minutes ago
-
President promulgates Apostille Ordinance 2024 waiving attestation of documents27 minutes ago
-
Swabi police seize drugs, arrest 634 traffickers in three months34 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank lauds role of DRC in resolving disputes amicably34 minutes ago
-
Education Dept relaxes uniform regulations34 minutes ago