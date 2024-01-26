Parents asked to protect their children amid rising pneumonia cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mayo Hospital Professor Haroon asked the parents on Friday to remain extra cautious and protect their children against Pneumonia as the cases were rising in Punjab due to the cold weather.

Talking to a private news channel, he stated that the severity of winter in Punjab had worsened this year, putting the children's immune systems at risk. He urged the parents to dress their young children in warm clothes and not let them go out in the cold weather, because children's weak immunity in cold makes them vulnerable of pneumonia.

Describing the signs of pneumonia, he said that the children's rapid breathing and pitting in the ribs were among the symptoms of pneumonia and the parents should not perceive the illness as a common fever. According to Punjab Health Department, 233 deaths occurred due to pneumonia while 12 thousand 719 cases were reported in Punjab this year.

The Health Department's officials said that pneumonia diagnosis and treatment facilities were available free of charge in all government hospitals in Punjab.