Open Menu

Parents Asked To Protect Their Children Amid Rising Pneumonia Cases

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Parents asked to protect their children amid rising pneumonia cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mayo Hospital Professor Haroon asked the parents on Friday to remain extra cautious and protect their children against Pneumonia as the cases were rising in Punjab due to the cold weather.

Talking to a private news channel, he stated that the severity of winter in Punjab had worsened this year, putting the children's immune systems at risk. He urged the parents to dress their young children in warm clothes and not let them go out in the cold weather, because children's weak immunity in cold makes them vulnerable of pneumonia.

Describing the signs of pneumonia, he said that the children's rapid breathing and pitting in the ribs were among the symptoms of pneumonia and the parents should not perceive the illness as a common fever. According to Punjab Health Department, 233 deaths occurred due to pneumonia while 12 thousand 719 cases were reported in Punjab this year.

The Health Department's officials said that pneumonia diagnosis and treatment facilities were available free of charge in all government hospitals in Punjab.

Related Topics

Weather Punjab Immunity Young All Government

Recent Stories

President promulgates Apostille Ordinance 2024 wai ..

President promulgates Apostille Ordinance 2024 waiving attestation of documents

27 minutes ago
 US voices concerns over freedom of press, expressi ..

US voices concerns over freedom of press, expression in Pakistan ahead of polls

1 hour ago
 ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charg ..

ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next

3 hours ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest up ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections

3 hours ago
 Int’l Customs Day being observed today

Int’l Customs Day being observed today

4 hours ago
 All political parties enjoy level playing field, s ..

All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

8 hours ago
 US stocks rise on strong growth data

US stocks rise on strong growth data

17 hours ago
 Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches A ..

Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..

17 hours ago
 Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meetin ..

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights

17 hours ago
 Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane c ..

Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan