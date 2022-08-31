UrduPoint.com

Parents Association Urge Federal Directorate Of Education To Introduce Uniformed Registration Form

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022 | 06:56 PM

Parents Association of Students has asked the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to simplify the registration process for applicants seeking admission in the model colleges working under its ambit

The association has observed that different model schools and colleges have designed different registration forms and lay individual conditions for admission.

The association has demanded a uniformed registration form and related documents for the facility of applicants.

The association asked the authorities concerned to develop a simple uniformed registration form which should be available online to facilitate the applicants.

One applicant tries to apply for admission in different institutions in a bid to secure place in an educational institution, the association added.

The members of the association said that on one side a college demands fixation of photo on the registration form while the other does not.

Similarly, one institution offers combination of subjects while the other one provides only a list of all subjects and doesn't provide any space to write subjects of choice in the registration form, leaving the applicants confused, they informed.

The association is of the view that the educational institutions should come out of manual system of working to save time and money of applicants and institutions themselves.

