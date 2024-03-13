Parents' awareness helpful to control harmful effects of e-cigarettes, vape pens use among youngsters: Expert

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Health expert Wednesday while expressing his serious concern over the new trend of electronic nicotine delivery systems like e-cigarettes or vape pens' harmful effects on youngster' health stressed parents' major role for helping children' as every year around 7 million people die an early death due to smoking.

Talking to ptv news channel, a renowned consultant, Anti Drugs/Narcotics Campaign Syed Zulfiqar Hussain remains extremely troubled about the rapid increase in the number of youth using these products, and have repeatedly called upon the authorities concerned to increase their oversight and scrutiny in this regard.

He stressed that the students should protect themselves and contribute to saving their surroundings from the curse of drugs.

Parents and teachers are encouraged to collaborate in preventing youth from falling victim to drugs, he said, adding, the younger generation is not paying heed to anti-smoking and anti-drug campaigns.

He explained that many harmful chemicals, including nicotine, were being used in the composition of this harmful e-cigarette which was toxic to humans and could cause health issues.

“Vaping definitely is a very big issue, and it is problem at secondary schools nationwide and statewide,” he added.

He said children with a nicotine dependency may have difficulties concentrating in class, difficulty sleeping, anxiety, irritability, restlessness, frustration, anger and strong cravings to relieve symptoms with repeat nicotine exposure.

“Academics and policy-makers must gather data and should conduct research to show a causal relationship between e-cigarette experimentation by the youth and later tobacco addiction in the context of Pakistan,” he demanded.

“There is not much awareness of teachers and Parents where we need for a massive campaign against e-cigarettes like the campaign against sheesha and vape pen use", he added.

We have decided to involve the civil society in order to raise awareness,” he added.

Replying a question, he said chemicals in vaping fluid also can cause acute lung injuries and contribute to lung and cardiovascular disease down the line.

He added more rigorous anti-tobacco campaigns that focused on tobacco cigarettes and on the rising trend of e-cigarettes among youth to create awareness about the harmful effects of smoking.