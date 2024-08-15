Open Menu

Parents Cautioned About Cholera, Malaria Outbreak

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Parents cautioned about cholera, malaria outbreak

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Experts warned on Thursday that the monsoon season could particularly be dangerous and parents should take precautions to protect their little ones from contaminated water, poor sanitation, and stagnant ponds.

Talking to APP here, medical specialist DHQ Sargodha Dr. Nasaar Ranjha said that children were especially vulnerable to water and vector-borne diseases.

He advised that the monsoon rains should not become a recipe for disaster, and people should always stay ready to tackle cholera and malaria, and ensure safety and well-being of your children. Be prepared, be proactive, and let the rains nourish our lives, not threaten them, he added.

Tourists are also at high risk as regulating food and water hygiene could be tough during travel, he said, adding that those traveling to endemic areas or forest regions must exercise caution.

Regular exercise, a diet rich in vitamins A and C, zinc and probiotics could build immunity in children and older adults, he further added. “Diarrhea, gastroenteritis and other infections can be largely prevented by washing hands properly," he added. He recommended that consuming boiled and filtered water and warm food stored properly in containers with lids can prevent diseases in the rainy season.

Draining stagnant water and disposing of food waste and debris can also prevent vector-borne diseases, Dr points out.

