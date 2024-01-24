Open Menu

Parents Cautioned Against Surge In Pneumonia Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 09:44 PM

Parents cautioned against surge in pneumonia cases

KP Director General (DG) Health Services Dr Shaukat Ali on Wednesday cautioned parents against increasing cases of pneumonia due to the intensity of the cold weather

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) KP Director General (DG) Health Services Dr Shaukat Ali on Wednesday cautioned parents against increasing cases of pneumonia due to the intensity of the cold weather.

He appealed to the parents to take special care of their children by ensuring they wear warm clothing when going outside.

According to Director Public Health Dr. Arshad Roghani, in October last year, some 6,219 cases of pneumonia were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the number of children under the age of 5 affected by the disease rose to 11,551 in December.

Dr Roghani said that during the last three months, some 4,000 persons suffered from pneumonia in Haripur, 3,200 in Dera Ismail Khan, 2,800 in Peshawar, 2,700 in Swabi, 1,000 in Charsadda, and 900 in Lakki Marwat.

He emphasized the need for immediate preventive measures and advised parents to be vigilant, especially in colder regions, to protect their children from the harsh weather conditions and the associated health risks.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dera Ismail Khan Charsadda Haripur Lakki Marwat Swabi October December From

Recent Stories

Govt to support agriculture development in GB

Govt to support agriculture development in GB

57 seconds ago
 Maryam Nawaz to address PML-N public meeting in Fa ..

Maryam Nawaz to address PML-N public meeting in Faisalabad on Feb 2: Rana Sana U ..

1 minute ago
 ICCI delegation visits NDU

ICCI delegation visits NDU

18 minutes ago
 IHC reserves verdict on PTI founder's plea against ..

IHC reserves verdict on PTI founder's plea against jail trail

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Russia sign MoU on cooperation in sports ..

Pakistan, Russia sign MoU on cooperation in sports, physical culture

18 minutes ago
 Director General of Sindh Food Authority Commends ..

Director General of Sindh Food Authority Commends Sunridge Foods for Fortificati ..

33 minutes ago
ATC declares 7 PTI leaders as POs

ATC declares 7 PTI leaders as POs

18 minutes ago
 Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Qual ..

Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality

36 minutes ago
 Pakistani diplomat explores high-tech collaboratio ..

Pakistani diplomat explores high-tech collaboration in Yangtze River Delta

19 minutes ago
 DC Skardu holds meeting for settlement of electric ..

DC Skardu holds meeting for settlement of electricity bills

18 minutes ago
 Two-day PAECO workshop begins at NA

Two-day PAECO workshop begins at NA

1 hour ago
 Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa

Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan