MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The parents of Hasan Nawaz, along with the people of Layyah, are overjoyed as their young cricket star delivered a record-breaking performance for Pakistan.

Hasan’s explosive knock of 105 runs off just 45 balls not only secured victory against New Zealand in the third T20 but also brought immense pride and joy to his hometown.

His mother, overwhelmed with emotions, shared that she had spent the entire match praying for his success, while his father described the achievement as a dream come true for their family and the entire Layyah district.

As celebrations erupted in his neighborhood, Hasan’s remarkable feat became a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring cricketers from underprivileged areas, proving that talent and determination can lead to extraordinary success.