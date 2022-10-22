UrduPoint.com

Parents' Cooperation Inevitable To Make Pakistan Polio Free, Says Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2022 | 02:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak said that the parents' cooperation was inevitable to make the country polio-free.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the performance of the health department here on Saturday.

He asked the citizens to get their children administered anti-polio drops to save them from lifelong disability. He warned that strict legal action will be taken against parents who refuse to administer polio drops to their kids.

The anti-polio campaign will start from October 24 and continue till Oct 28 in Multan in connection with world polio day.

Commissioner Aamir Khattak tasked the health department to complete all the arrangements regarding this.

Exactly 4,248 teams will administer polio drops to more than 9 lac children across the district. Commissioner also ordered speeding up anti-dengue activities.

The health officials briefing the Commissioner said that 755 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across Multan division this year.

CEO Health Dr Ali Mahdi said that the polio camps have also been established in public places including the general bus stand. He said that the staff showing unsatisfactory performance have been replaced and the performance of all teams will be fully monitored.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rizwan Nazir, Assistant Commissioner Ayub Bukhari, Director Health Services Dr. Waseem Ramzi, Dr. Attaur Rahman, and other officials were also present.

