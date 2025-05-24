Open Menu

Parents' Cooperation Inevitable To Make Pakistan Polio-free: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Parents' cooperation inevitable to make Pakistan polio-free: commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) A three-day national polio vaccination campaign will be launched across the Multan division on May 26, aiming to immunise over 2.6 million children under the age of five.

Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan, along with Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu, inaugurated the campaign at Shahbaz Sharif Hospital. Commissioner Khan administered oral polio drops to children and distributed gifts.

Speaking at the event, Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan said that the polio-free Pakistan was only possible with the active involvement of parents. He directed to administer polio drops to the children to avert them from lifelong disability.

Strict action would be taken against parents over refusal to administer polio drops to their kids, Commissioner warned.

More than 10,000 vaccination teams will be deployed across the division. In Multan city alone, the target is to vaccinate over 1 million children.

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sandhu informed that over one million kids would be administered anti-polio drops in city of Saints.

He said that more than 3,000 field teams will participate in the campaign, covering homes and public spaces. Polio vaccination camps will also be established at key locations, including General Bus Stand and other high-traffic areas.

To ensure the safety of the polio teams, a comprehensive security plan has been put in place.

The ceremony was also attended by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health and the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Shahbaz Sharif hospital.

Recent Stories

Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing C ..

Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing Committee to develop economic, ..

9 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures thi ..

UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures third place in Giro d’Italia st ..

24 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on ..

Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on tax treatment of unincorporate ..

1 hour ago
 Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds bring ..

Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawa ..

2 hours ago
 Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat ..

Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat Kohli’s helmet

2 hours ago
 Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic ..

Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic cooperation

2 hours ago
IMF asks Pakistan to reduce inflation, increase ta ..

IMF asks Pakistan to reduce inflation, increase tax revenue

2 hours ago
 Angelo Mathews announces retirement from Test cric ..

Angelo Mathews announces retirement from Test cricket

2 hours ago
 Al Ain Pharmacy Group participates in 'Life Endowm ..

Al Ain Pharmacy Group participates in 'Life Endowment' campaign

2 hours ago
 UAE to host 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championshi ..

UAE to host 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

2 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince meets Emirati students in China

Ajman Crown Prince meets Emirati students in China

2 hours ago
 IU Captain Shadab Khan vows strong comeback next s ..

IU Captain Shadab Khan vows strong comeback next season after exit from PSL X

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan