Parents' cooperation inevitable to make Pakistan polio-free: commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) A three-day national polio vaccination campaign will be launched across the Multan division on May 26, aiming to immunise over 2.6 million children under the age of five.

Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan, along with Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu, inaugurated the campaign at Shahbaz Sharif Hospital. Commissioner Khan administered oral polio drops to children and distributed gifts.

Speaking at the event, Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan said that the polio-free Pakistan was only possible with the active involvement of parents. He directed to administer polio drops to the children to avert them from lifelong disability.

Strict action would be taken against parents over refusal to administer polio drops to their kids, Commissioner warned.

More than 10,000 vaccination teams will be deployed across the division. In Multan city alone, the target is to vaccinate over 1 million children.

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sandhu informed that over one million kids would be administered anti-polio drops in city of Saints.

He said that more than 3,000 field teams will participate in the campaign, covering homes and public spaces. Polio vaccination camps will also be established at key locations, including General Bus Stand and other high-traffic areas.

To ensure the safety of the polio teams, a comprehensive security plan has been put in place.

The ceremony was also attended by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health and the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Shahbaz Sharif hospital.