Parents' Cooperation Inevitable To Make Pakistan Polio-free: Commissioner
Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2025 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) A three-day national polio vaccination campaign will be launched across the Multan division on May 26, aiming to immunise over 2.6 million children under the age of five.
Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan, along with Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu, inaugurated the campaign at Shahbaz Sharif Hospital. Commissioner Khan administered oral polio drops to children and distributed gifts.
Speaking at the event, Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan said that the polio-free Pakistan was only possible with the active involvement of parents. He directed to administer polio drops to the children to avert them from lifelong disability.
Strict action would be taken against parents over refusal to administer polio drops to their kids, Commissioner warned.
More than 10,000 vaccination teams will be deployed across the division. In Multan city alone, the target is to vaccinate over 1 million children.
Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sandhu informed that over one million kids would be administered anti-polio drops in city of Saints.
He said that more than 3,000 field teams will participate in the campaign, covering homes and public spaces. Polio vaccination camps will also be established at key locations, including General Bus Stand and other high-traffic areas.
To ensure the safety of the polio teams, a comprehensive security plan has been put in place.
The ceremony was also attended by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health and the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Shahbaz Sharif hospital.
Recent Stories
Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing Committee to develop economic, ..
UAE Team Emirates – XRG’s Del Toro secures third place in Giro d’Italia st ..
Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on tax treatment of unincorporate ..
Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawa ..
Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat Kohli’s helmet
Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic cooperation
IMF asks Pakistan to reduce inflation, increase tax revenue
Angelo Mathews announces retirement from Test cricket
Al Ain Pharmacy Group participates in 'Life Endowment' campaign
UAE to host 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
Ajman Crown Prince meets Emirati students in China
IU Captain Shadab Khan vows strong comeback next season after exit from PSL X
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parents' cooperation inevitable to make Pakistan polio-free: commissioner4 minutes ago
-
ACS South inaugurates Chughtai public library4 minutes ago
-
FIRs to be registered against deportees, passports to be cancelled: Interior Minister34 minutes ago
-
AJK PM directs PPH Dept to ensure proper water resources management across AJK34 minutes ago
-
Tarar attends funeral prayers of veteran PML-N worker Samina Qasim44 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests man for human trafficking and visa scam44 minutes ago
-
WASA alert to cope with urban flooding44 minutes ago
-
Storm, rain cause power supply from various IESCO feeders54 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests three smugglers with over 41 kg of drugs54 minutes ago
-
Doctor shot dead by unknown armed men in Muzaffargarh1 hour ago
-
India to face united Pakistan, Bilawal' s diplomacy to prevail: Fatehullah Khan Miankhel1 hour ago
-
Law Minister announces completion of WSS Chorlakki solar project1 hour ago