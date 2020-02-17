Parents day ceremony at Cadet College Pano Aqil on Feb. 24

The 7th annual parents day ceremony of the Cadet College, Pano Aqil will be held on February 24 (Monday)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) : The 7th annual parents day ceremony of the Cadet College, Pano Aqil will be held on February 24 (Monday).

According to an official statement, the event will start from 10 a.m and parents of students and honourable personalities of the region would participate in the event.