Parents' Day Ceremony Held At Hassanabdal Cadet College

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2022 | 05:00 PM

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Parents' Day ceremony was held at Hassanabdal Cadet College. Major General Mohammad Sohail Amin HI (M) was the chief guest of the event.

After visiting the exhibition arranged in connection with Parent's Day, and applauding the efforts of the students, Maj Gen Amin, along with the principal visited the parade ground of the college and selected the Wing Commander of the Aurangzeb Wing as the champion of this year.

On the occasion, horse riding, PT show, gymnastics, and fencing were demonstrated by the cadets. They also performed jumping on horses with the color of fire, which was applauded by the audience.

Principal Brig (retd) Nasir Saeed Khattak, while presenting the report of all curricular and extra-curricular activities, said that this year the students of achieved significant success at the domestic and foreign levels.

Along with the provision of high-quality education, Cadet College has also provided mental and intellectual, and personality development training to the cadets keeping in mind the modern requirements of the age, he added.

He said the ISO has awarded the certificate of being the first quality school in Pakistan.Maj Gen Amin, while addressing the ceremony, praised the quality of the parade, PT show, gymnastics, and equestrian demonstrations and the excellent academic results of the students.

Praising the co-curricular and extra-curricular activities being arranged at the college, he said the role of educational institutions like Hassanabdal Cadet College is laudable for national development, national unity and harmony, mutual tolerance, brotherhood, and personal character.

