UrduPoint.com

Parents For Making 'summer Camps' Financially Affordable For All

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Parents for making 'summer camps' financially affordable for all

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :With the start of summer holidays, scores of country's private schools are starting summer camps offering a wide variety of educational and sports activities which parents have encouraged but a vast majority has demanded to make them financially affordable in this time of high inflation.

Parents of various schoolchildren of the private schools have complained that the summer camps activity which could be productive and positive engagement for children was being used as a tool to mint money.

"No doubt these summer camps are a blessing for parents and a new trend to keep our kids engaged and we can rest and feel relieved as they are away from home for some time in these camps, but summer camps are too expensive and over-charging, said Sara Khokhar, a mother of girl while speaking to a private news channel said.

Majority of schools are charging high for the summer camps and this practice must be discouraged and a certain limit be fixed to allow people of every budget to enjoy this facility, parents of another child complained.

A father of two, said that it was not possible for him to afford his both children's summer camp fee but his children are forcing them for admission, however, private school management should give them discount and offer these activities within our limited fee structures.

Summer camps are the activity hubs where children of similar age groups can get together and facilitated by a trained adult, said a father.

On the other hand, teaching staff of schools said that Summer camps are not much expensive at all as we are offering quality teaching staff in a fun learning environment and providing wide range activities for kids in summer.

The cost of the camp depends on the target audience and the specialized courses which parents are choosing for their kids, teacher Hina added.

A parent also demanded school authorities that the schools management should at least give free entries to their students in these camps and offer less expensive activities to their regular school kids.

Related Topics

Sports Budget Holidays Money All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th June 2022

2 hours ago
 US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to ..

US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to Provide Russians Info - State ..

11 hours ago
 UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

11 hours ago
 US Authorities, Agencies, Pharmacies Waste 82Mln C ..

US Authorities, Agencies, Pharmacies Waste 82Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses - Report ..

11 hours ago
 PML-N government to overcome energy crises, says S ..

PML-N government to overcome energy crises, says Shahid Khaqan

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.