Parents for upgradation of sanitation, wash room facilities at FDE schools

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Parents and students living in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) have demanded of the federal government to upgrade the sanitation and wash room facilities in the public sector schools and colleges of federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Parents and students living in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) have demanded of the federal government to upgrade the sanitation and wash room facilities in the public sector schools and colleges of federal capital.

The renovation process of the schools working under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) was supposed to be completed during the tenure of last government but due to change of the political scenario in the country it was halted.

The parents have also urged the government to improve the standard of these schools and colleges compatible to the private sector as it was also part of the manifesto of ruling party to provide quality education to the citizens.

Talking to APP, father of a student Muhammad Usman lamenting on the poor condition of ICT schools, appealed the government to pay special focus on federal schools.

"The poor standard of sanitation facilities in public sector educational institutions was creating panic for the parents as they are unable to enroll their children at private sector schools for maximum facilities" he added.

Sabir Shaikh, father of another student said that previous government was failed to provide better sanitation facilities during their tenure of five years. He said that the renovation of schools and colleges was still in doldrums.

Principal of a public school told this scribe that due to lack of funds and ongoing financial constraint in the county it would be difficult for the schools management to establish more wash rooms. She said that the existing sanitation system of the schools was functioning accurately; however, it required a huge amount to overhaul the sanitation system.

She said that existing wash rooms in the schools are not sufficient for a large number of students causing difficulty for them.

It is worth mentioning here that the 423 public educational institutions in the federal capital have lack of proper sanitation, and wash room facilities causing trouble for a large number of students.