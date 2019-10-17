UrduPoint.com
Parents Friendly Relationship Necessary To Prevent Children From Violence: Dr Shireen M Mazari

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 06:30 PM

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari Thursday said parents should have a friendly relationship with their children to resolve their issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari Thursday said parents should have a friendly relationship with their children to resolve their issues.

She was speaking at a function held at Islamabad Model College to raise awareness about child abuse.

She said the cordial relation among parents and children would help prevent their child from physical violence and abuse.

Mazari said, "We have to change our mindset. The role of women was very important for the uplift of the society." The minister said focus on children's education and classes on human rights once a week were also necessary.

In addition to child awareness issues, abuse awareness videos were needed to be shown to children that would help them respond actively during any untoward situation.

Member National Assembly Ali Nawaz Awan was also present at the ceremony.

