UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parents Get Their Newly Born Kids Registered Within Time : Deputy Commissioner

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 09:41 PM

Parents get their newly born kids registered within time : Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Captain Bilal Shahid Rao has called upon the parents to get their newly borns registered within a month

NOSHERO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Captain Bilal Shahid Rao has called upon the parents to get their newly borns registered within a month.

According to a handout issued here on Tuesday, the DC expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of "Digital Birth Registration" Programme in collaboration with UNICEF.

On this occasion, district manager Muhammad Azam Ronjho apprised that the registration process for the new born infants had been started after getting data from concerned LHV about every child.

He said every family head could get birth certificate within 30 days after fufiling necessary requirements.

Deputy Director Local Government Khalil Ahmed Memon, DHO Dr. Bashir Ahmed Solangi, Dr. Abdul Ansari and NADRA and other officials were also present.

Related Topics

Family From Government

Recent Stories

Putin, Erdogan Holding Talks in Sochi for Over Fiv ..

2 minutes ago

Cairo-Moscow Talks on Resumption of Charter Flight ..

2 minutes ago

Consul General of Qatar calls on Governor Sindh

2 minutes ago

Pakistani Prime Minister Congratulates Canada's Pr ..

2 minutes ago

UK Home Secretary Makes Probe Into Manchester Aren ..

2 minutes ago

Speakers call for awareness raising campaigns to f ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.