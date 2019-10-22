Parents get their newly born kids registered within time : Deputy Commissioner

(@imziishan)

NOSHERO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Captain Bilal Shahid Rao has called upon the parents to get their newly borns registered within a month.

According to a handout issued here on Tuesday, the DC expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of "Digital Birth Registration" Programme in collaboration with UNICEF.

On this occasion, district manager Muhammad Azam Ronjho apprised that the registration process for the new born infants had been started after getting data from concerned LHV about every child.

He said every family head could get birth certificate within 30 days after fufiling necessary requirements.

Deputy Director Local Government Khalil Ahmed Memon, DHO Dr. Bashir Ahmed Solangi, Dr. Abdul Ansari and NADRA and other officials were also present.