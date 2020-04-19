UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parents, Kids Laud Teleschool Facility In Troubled Times

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 02:40 PM

Parents, kids laud teleschool facility in troubled times

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Parents and children have extolled the efforts of PTI government for launching teleschool, a facility for teaching kids staying at homes through recorded lectures by tv,owing to closures of educational institutes.

COVID-19 is a global pandemic the world is battling to reverse,and Pakistan is no exception.

An idea of launching teleschools from class one to intermediate level is saving precious time of students for extending education facilities at people's doorsteps.

Teleschool or "Taleem Ghar Ghar" is a joint effort of education ministry and Pakistan Television from morning till evening.

"Unexpected vacations due to Coronavirus were giving loss to studies of our kids as they were not ready for summer vacations in March,April and May. Teleschools is a welcome gesture of the government to teach our children through animated videos of different topics of English, Mathematics, Science,Computer,Physics, Chemistry and Bio etc bilingually including urdu and English." said Arshia Gul, a mother while taking to APP here on Sunday.

She said that her kids are responding positively to this new mode of educations in these hard circumstances adding that though some schools are offering online classes, but kids are not tuned to this type of education because connectivity is a big issue.

Short and brief lectures followed by summary of the topic help students to digest it easily, mother-of-four said that her youngest son was two grader and the eldest is a student of Ist year besides two daughters.

All are learning in congenial atmosphere, she maintained.

Maroosha Khan,a middle standard student said that the teleschool is benefiting her a lot because lectures are being delivered in a simple and easy manner as compared to her school.

" I have switched from Cambridge to our own education system when I topped in seven class.I was worried about how to go about new system. Teleschool has made it much convenient for me.I'm getting additional knowledge too." Hashim Khan, an acclaimed academician said that he had spent almost half a century in education, but never experienced such type of comfortable system where students can grasp while sitting at home.

He lauded Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Govt for taking good care of students during these difficult times the world is going through beacuse of pandemic outbreak.

Anashar Arif, a second year student at a Govt higher secondary School said that her institue was not offering online classes and she was much worried about her preparation for exams.

" Teleschool has resolved my problem.Now, I have studying through it for last the last three days after its launching.Prime Minister,Imran Khan and his team deserves appreciation for taking care of all sections of society specially downtrodden people who are taking sigh of relief now by financial assistance through Ehsas Kafalat Programme and seduction through ptv besides number of other steps in these hard times because of COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Century Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Education Student Cambridge March April May Sunday TV All From Government PTV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Success for Houbara Fund, Wildlife Institute of In ..

2 hours ago

Dubai labour affairs committee delivers COVID-19 a ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Mauritania in fight again ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 19, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

France's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 19,323 as 64 ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.