Parents, kids laud teleschool facility in troubled times

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Parents and children have extolled the efforts of PTI government for launching teleschool, a facility for teaching kids staying at homes through recorded lectures by tv,owing to closures of educational institutes.

COVID-19 is a global pandemic the world is battling to reverse,and Pakistan is no exception.

An idea of launching teleschools from class one to intermediate level is saving precious time of students for extending education facilities at people's doorsteps.

Teleschool or "Taleem Ghar Ghar" is a joint effort of education ministry and Pakistan Television from morning till evening.

"Unexpected vacations due to Coronavirus were giving loss to studies of our kids as they were not ready for summer vacations in March,April and May. Teleschools is a welcome gesture of the government to teach our children through animated videos of different topics of English, Mathematics, Science,Computer,Physics, Chemistry and Bio etc bilingually including urdu and English." said Arshia Gul, a mother while taking to APP here on Sunday.

She said that her kids are responding positively to this new mode of educations in these hard circumstances adding that though some schools are offering online classes, but kids are not tuned to this type of education because connectivity is a big issue.

Short and brief lectures followed by summary of the topic help students to digest it easily, mother-of-four said that her youngest son was two grader and the eldest is a student of Ist year besides two daughters.

All are learning in congenial atmosphere, she maintained.

Maroosha Khan,a middle standard student said that the teleschool is benefiting her a lot because lectures are being delivered in a simple and easy manner as compared to her school.

" I have switched from Cambridge to our own education system when I topped in seven class.I was worried about how to go about new system. Teleschool has made it much convenient for me.I'm getting additional knowledge too." Hashim Khan, an acclaimed academician said that he had spent almost half a century in education, but never experienced such type of comfortable system where students can grasp while sitting at home.

He lauded Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Govt for taking good care of students during these difficult times the world is going through beacuse of pandemic outbreak.

Anashar Arif, a second year student at a Govt higher secondary School said that her institue was not offering online classes and she was much worried about her preparation for exams.

" Teleschool has resolved my problem.Now, I have studying through it for last the last three days after its launching.Prime Minister,Imran Khan and his team deserves appreciation for taking care of all sections of society specially downtrodden people who are taking sigh of relief now by financial assistance through Ehsas Kafalat Programme and seduction through ptv besides number of other steps in these hard times because of COVID-19 pandemic.