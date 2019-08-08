Parents must keep vigilant eye on children to save them from drugs, DG ANF

A thought-provoking stage play "Band Gali" was arranged under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council and Anti-Narcotics Force at ANF Academy in connection with Independence Day celebrations

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) A thought-provoking stage play "Band Gali" was arranged under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council and Anti-Narcotics Force at ANF academy in connection with Independence Day celebrations.

The play was written & directed by Naheed Manzoor. Director General Anti-Narcotics Force Pakistan Maj Gen Muhammad Arif Malik TI (M) was chief guest flanked by Naheed Manzoor, Director RAC Waqar Ahmed, and Director ANF Muhammad Riaz Soormro.

Senior artist Masood Khawaja, Saeed Anwar, Anjum Malik, Lubna Shahzadi, Rizwana Khan, Haroon Kiani, Jhalak Ali, Amin Shahzada, Imran Rushdi, Anjum Abbasi, Akhtar Kashmiri and Waqas Viqi was included in the caste of the play.

It was an awareness to make the drug free society. Addressing at the end of the play Director General Anti-Narcotics Force Pakistan Maj Gen Muhammad Arif Malik TI (M) said that parents must keep vigilant eye on children to save them from drugs. He said that Naheed Manzoor has done a tremendous job by written beautiful play based on true story.