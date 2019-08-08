Parents must keep vigilant eye on children to save them from drugs: DG ANF

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :A stage play "Band Gali" was arranged under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council and Anti-Narcotics Force to highlight the issue of drug abuse and illegal trafficking and its impact on society.

The play was written & directed by Naheed Manzoor.

Director General Anti-Narcotics Force Pakistan Maj Gen Muhammad Arif Malik TI (M) was the chief guest flanked by Naheed Manzoor, Director RAC Waqar Ahmed, and Director ANF Muhammad Riaz Soormro.

Addressing on the occasion, DG ANF said drugs had harmful effects on the society and need to create awareness among people.

There was a need to wage a collective war against drugs to save the youth, adding that the parents should keep a vigilant eye on their children, he said.

The play had conveyed the message of avoiding drugs properly, he added.