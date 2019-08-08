UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parents Must Keep Vigilant Eye On Children To Save Them From Drugs: DG ANF

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 39 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 05:18 PM

Parents must keep vigilant eye on children to save them from drugs: DG ANF

A stage play "Band Gali" was arranged under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council and Anti-Narcotics Force to highlight the issue of drug abuse and illegal trafficking and its impact on society

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :A stage play "Band Gali" was arranged under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council and Anti-Narcotics Force to highlight the issue of drug abuse and illegal trafficking and its impact on society.

The play was written & directed by Naheed Manzoor.

Director General Anti-Narcotics Force Pakistan Maj Gen Muhammad Arif Malik TI (M) was the chief guest flanked by Naheed Manzoor, Director RAC Waqar Ahmed, and Director ANF Muhammad Riaz Soormro.

Addressing on the occasion, DG ANF said drugs had harmful effects on the society and need to create awareness among people.

There was a need to wage a collective war against drugs to save the youth, adding that the parents should keep a vigilant eye on their children, he said.

The play had conveyed the message of avoiding drugs properly, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Drugs Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

UAE expresses concern over developments in Jammu a ..

4 minutes ago

NUST students awarded Nottingham University schola ..

16 minutes ago

SC dismisses review petition of Shah Hussa in Khad ..

38 seconds ago

Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) v ..

42 seconds ago

Ex-Lebanese President Warns EU Loans May Be Used a ..

43 seconds ago

Russian, Gambian Diplomats Discuss Russia-Africa S ..

45 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.