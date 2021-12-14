Parents must vaccinate children against polio to ensure of protection: Commissioner

Commissioner Rukhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khetran on Tuesday urged parents to vaccinate their children against polio during the campaign to ensure protection of innocent children from the crippling diseases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rukhshan Division Mir Saifullah Khetran on Tuesday urged parents to vaccinate their children against polio during the campaign to ensure protection of innocent children from the crippling diseases.

in a message at the launch of five-day anti-polio drive in Rukhshan Division, he said that the launch of polio campaign in the division like the rest of the province was positive sign and the role of scholars, tribal elders and civil society was vital in promoting awareness about the polio campaign and its success.

He said that in addition to polio drops, children were also being given vitamin A drops in the campaign.

Strict security measures had been taken for the polio teams in order to make success of the polio drive in the area, he concluded.