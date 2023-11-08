Open Menu

Parents Of 26,411 Children Refused Polio Vaccination In Peshawar, Khyber

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Parents of 26,411 children refused polio vaccination in Peshawar, Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) During the seven-day anti-polio vaccination in two specific districts of the province, the parents of 26,411 children in districts Peshawar and Khyber refused to vaccinate their children on one pretext or the other.

According to the Emergency Operation Centre, a population of 1,130,820 children under the age of five in districts Peshawar and Khyber were to be immunized against the crippling polio disease under the campaign, adding that there were 901,985 children in Peshawar and 228,835 children.

It said that 14,856 children in Peshawar were not present at home at the time of polio vaccination, despite repeated visits by polio teams, while parents of 8471 children rejected immunization of their children.

Similarly, in Khyber 2823 children were missed during the campaign due to the non-cooperation of the parents while 261 parents refused polio drops.

However, the Emergency Operation Centre reported that the overall polio vaccination drive remained successful as almost 100 percent of children were vaccinated in Peshawar and 97 percent in Khyber.

The provincial Health department has submitted a report to the concerned department regarding the refusal cases.

Related Topics

Peshawar Polio

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2023

47 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2023

1 hour ago
 Launch of Azerbaijan Airlines in Pakistan boosts p ..

Launch of Azerbaijan Airlines in Pakistan boosts people-to-people contacts: Sola ..

11 hours ago
 SIFC hosts final day of Pakistan Investment Roadsh ..

SIFC hosts final day of Pakistan Investment Roadshow in UAE

11 hours ago
 'Greatest ever innings': Cummins hails epic Maxwel ..

'Greatest ever innings': Cummins hails epic Maxwell

11 hours ago
 Maxwell hits epic double century as Australia brea ..

Maxwell hits epic double century as Australia break Afghanistan hearts

11 hours ago
Strikes kill civilians in key Mali town, army blam ..

Strikes kill civilians in key Mali town, army blamed

11 hours ago
 MQM Pakistan, PML-N to continue work for Sindh: D ..

MQM Pakistan, PML-N to continue work for Sindh: Dr Sattar

11 hours ago
 Dacoit injured in firing encounter with police

Dacoit injured in firing encounter with police

11 hours ago
 Gazans raise white flags to flee Israeli onslaught ..

Gazans raise white flags to flee Israeli onslaught on foot

11 hours ago
 Attaining proficiency at shooting must remain at h ..

Attaining proficiency at shooting must remain at heart of basic military trainin ..

11 hours ago
 Glenn Maxwell's epic World Cup innings: Who said w ..

Glenn Maxwell's epic World Cup innings: Who said what

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan