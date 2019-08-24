UrduPoint.com
Parents Of Deceased Staff Nurse To Get Her Salary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 10:34 PM

Parents of deceased staff nurse to get her salary

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof. Dr. Sardar Mohammad Al-Fareed Zafar on Saturday said that staff nurse of Lahore General Hospital who died during service would be given salary and other benefits as usual till her age of retirement

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof. Dr. Sardar Mohammad Al-Fareed Zafar on Saturday said that staff nurse of Lahore General Hospital who died during service would be given salary and other benefits as usual till her age of retirement.

The Punjab government has issued notification in this regard.

The deceased nurse was selected as staff nurse in BS-16 from Punjab Public Service Commission in November 2016 and started her career at LGH on December 3, 2016 but after only 17 months of her service on April 20, 2018 she died after a brief illness.

Late Shanzay Alfred had to complete her service in October 2054.

Principal Prof. Sardar Mohammad Al-Fareed Zafar said the Shanzay's father Alfred Assi would get her salary as per laws till the attaining age of 60 years of the deceased.

He appreciated the initiative of the Punjab government in this regard and said that it was a positive step that the government did not leave alone the members of the deceased family and took care of them which also a source of inspiration and confidence for government employees.

Prof. Dr. Sardar Mohammad Al-Fareed Zafar also directed the administration of LGH to expedite the process in this regard so that parents of Shanzay Alfred could be facilitated at the earliest.

