Parents Of ‘drug Addict Student’ Thrash School Incharge
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 06:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The incharge of a private girls school has reportedly been thrashed by the parents of a seventh-grade student for informing them about the drug addiction of their daughter.
The Sadaqabad Police Station lodged a first information report against the accused on the complaint of the in-charge of Dukhtaran-e-Islam Secondary School Sadiqabad.
The school incharge, in her complaint, informed the police that on May 19, the student concerned gave drug to a class fellow who got fainted. On search, the class teacher recovered a knife and a plastic bottle labeled as Tokyo ICED Strawberry KMM from her bag and reported the incident to the school administration.
She claimed that the parents of the girls were called to the school.
She alleged that around 8:40 a.m. on May 20, Asim Qureshi and Sundas along with two other men and a woman barged into her office. Sundas, who remained her former student, attacked her wounding her neck with nails and kicking her in stomach, besides tearing her clothes, she claimed.
Then Asim Qureshi and his companions started damaging furniture and goods in the office, besides hurling abuses and threats of severe consequences, she added.
She further claimed that the accused had also made threats on mobile phones. The CCTV footage of the whole incident was available with the school, she added.
She said the Dukhtaran-e-Islam Secondary School was a fully girls institution, where the entry of men was prohibited.
