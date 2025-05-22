Open Menu

Parents Of ‘drug Addict Student’ Thrash School Incharge

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Parents of ‘drug addict student’ thrash school incharge

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The incharge of a private girls school has reportedly been thrashed by the parents of a seventh-grade student for informing them about the drug addiction of their daughter.

The Sadaqabad Police Station lodged a first information report against the accused on the complaint of the in-charge of Dukhtaran-e-Islam Secondary School Sadiqabad.

The school incharge, in her complaint, informed the police that on May 19, the student concerned gave drug to a class fellow who got fainted. On search, the class teacher recovered a knife and a plastic bottle labeled as Tokyo ICED Strawberry KMM from her bag and reported the incident to the school administration.

She claimed that the parents of the girls were called to the school.

She alleged that around 8:40 a.m. on May 20, Asim Qureshi and Sundas along with two other men and a woman barged into her office. Sundas, who remained her former student, attacked her wounding her neck with nails and kicking her in stomach, besides tearing her clothes, she claimed.

Then Asim Qureshi and his companions started damaging furniture and goods in the office, besides hurling abuses and threats of severe consequences, she added.

She further claimed that the accused had also made threats on mobile phones. The CCTV footage of the whole incident was available with the school, she added.

She said the Dukhtaran-e-Islam Secondary School was a fully girls institution, where the entry of men was prohibited.

Recent Stories

AGDA, Deraya Speakers sign MoU to enhance cooperat ..

AGDA, Deraya Speakers sign MoU to enhance cooperation in media training

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Holding launches Early Careers Programme to ..

Dubai Holding launches Early Careers Programme to empower next generation of UAE ..

12 minutes ago
 EDGE signs MoU with Specialist Mechanical Engineer ..

EDGE signs MoU with Specialist Mechanical Engineers to manufacture land vehicle ..

27 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of strategic ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of strategic agreement between MBRSC, Fire ..

27 minutes ago
 Dalma Dhow Sailing Race for 40ft vessels begins to ..

Dalma Dhow Sailing Race for 40ft vessels begins tomorrow

27 minutes ago
 Umm Al Emarat Park unites community in record-brea ..

Umm Al Emarat Park unites community in record-breaking season, welcoming 400,000 ..

42 minutes ago
DEWA participates in 2025 World Utilities Congress ..

DEWA participates in 2025 World Utilities Congress as supporting sponsor

1 hour ago
 Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facilit ..

Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facility in KEZAD

2 hours ago
 Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegatio ..

Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegation

2 hours ago
 flydubai charts new course with launch of Ab Initi ..

Flydubai charts new course with launch of Ab Initio Pilot Training programme

2 hours ago
 ADNOC awards contracts worth AED543 million for Ma ..

ADNOC awards contracts worth AED543 million for Made-in-UAE products

2 hours ago
 33,000 students take part in Abu Dhabi Sports Cham ..

33,000 students take part in Abu Dhabi Sports Championship for Schools & Univers ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan