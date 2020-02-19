Parents of Pakistani students in China lodge strong protest for repatriation of their children

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb-19, 2020) The parents of Pakistani students in China refused to hear Special Assistants to Prime Minister Zulfi Bokhari and Dr. Zafar Mirza asking them for repatriation of their children from there.

The aggrieved parents lodged strong protest against Special Assistants of the PM and surrounded them in a ceremony that was held in connection with awareness about Coronavirus and safety of Pakistani students in China.

“Bring our children back,” the parents cried.

Special Assistants Zulfi Bokhari and Dr. Zafar Mirza reached at a ceremony in Islamabad in compliance of the Islamabad High Court’s orders to brief the parents of Pakistani students about Coronavirus and safety of their children in China. However, the hundreds of parents refused to hear both officials and made noise in the hall by disrupting the whole ceremony.

“We just ask you to bring our children back and that’s it,” the protestors collectively asked. Zulfi Bokhari and Dr. Zafar Mirza both looked helpless in controlling the protesting families in the hall. Another protester said that there was no benefit of talking to the assistants when they were not ready to bring their children back.

A few days ago, Dr. Zafar Mirza and Zulfi Bokhari both talked to the students in China through live calls. Dr. Zafar Mirza asked the students that they were trying their best to assist them in China and they were ready to provide them all possible assistance.

Over 2000 people have died of Coronavirus and thousands have fallen sick in China, and some reports suggest that there are over 1000 affected people outside China.