Open Menu

Parents Persuaded To End Boycott Of Anti-polio Campign In Khyber

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Parents persuaded to end boycott of anti-polio campign in Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The district administration of Khyber has successfully persuaded parents who were reluctant to administer polio drops to their children due to misconceptions about the anti-polio vaccination campaign.

With the cooperation of local elders, an announcement was made to end the polio boycott in the remote area of Shalman, resulting in 230 children receiving polio drops. 

The district administration appreciated the cooperation of local elders and parents in the polio campaign. 

To dispel misconceptions and persuade people, Additional Assistant Commissioner (Landikotal) Rameez Ali Shah conducted a jirga with local people in the presence of security forces and health department officials in the Shalman area.

 

With the diligent efforts of administrative officers and successful negotiations with the elders, the decision to boycott polio was reversed, and parents agreed to administer polio drops. 

On the directives of the provincial government, special teams were formed by the district administration of Khyber as part of the polio eradication campaign, persuading parents who were unwilling to administer polio drops to their children so they can be protected from lifelong disabilities.

Related Topics

Polio Jirga From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and Engl ..

Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England

2 hours ago
 Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in K ..

Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with ..

Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders

15 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Chil ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

15 hours ago
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to ma ..

Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha

19 hours ago
 PCB decides to set up training camp for national t ..

PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..

19 hours ago
 Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Shar ..

Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma

20 hours ago
 Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards

21 hours ago
 Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tou ..

Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour

22 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field h ..

Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan