Parents praise Alhamra for arranging children painting workshop

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :The closing ceremony of 'Children Painting Workshop' was held at Alhamra Arts Council, here on Sunday.

Parents attending the ceremony praised the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) for arranging workshops and activities for children during the summer vacation, to help children enhance their learning and creative skills. They said that the atmosphere provided by the Alhamra staff was highly commendable and the workshop helped their children learn various new techniques and skills.

The parents said that they were very satisfied and impressed by the focused activities, as Alhamra specified this year's summer for children. In summer vacation, children need this type of activities and workshops to enjoy and learn, they added.

During children painting workshop, children learnt still life, colour mixing, thread art and other techniques, they said and hoped that Alhamra would continue arranging such workshops and activities in future also.