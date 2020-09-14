UrduPoint.com
Parents Queuing Outside 'Uniform Shops' As Schools Re-opens

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 12:00 PM

Parents queuing outside 'Uniform shops' as schools re-opens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Ahead of schools re-opening nearly six month after the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, long queues have been witnessed outside major uniform stores in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi with parents busy in buying school essentials for their kids.

With students demanding to get new items for their academic year, the stationery and uniform shops in different areas of the country including Capital city experienced a rush of parents and children.

Hundreds of parents in twin cities who were accompanied by their children moved from one shop to another looking for the necessary school items, said citizens.

According to shopkeepers, that the flow of customers is quite encouraging and besides the demand for text books and other stationery items, we are also receiving demand for water bottles, umbrellas and Uniforms.

Only strict implementation of the SoPs was observed in Uniform stores where the management, with the support of the staff and physical hurdles, restricted the entry of the people without face-masks, they added.

A salesman at a uniform shop in the Abpara Market while talking to APP said, the rush was a routine affair every year.

However, he added, the rush this year was particularly intense because of Coronavirus lockdown.

Shoe sellers also made brisk business and recording a high number of customers compared to other days, said a citizen Umer Irsalan.

Another retailer in Karachi Company said due to the high numbers of parents visiting the stores they have been forced to employ more people to meet the demands of citizens.

A mother while visiting stationary and uniform shops commented that my children always preferred to go school unless they have no proper uniforms and other necessary school items.

She also said we are happy with the decision of government for re-opening of schools as my kids suffered alot due to coronavirus lockdown.

Some parents also complained that due to the imposition of new charges by private schools in the name of coronavirus many private institutions have also arbitrarily hiked admission fees to cover up for their losses during the pandemic situation.

