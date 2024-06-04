- Home
- Pakistan
- Parents' refusal, misconceptions of polio drops major hurdle in anti-polio efforts: Irshad Sodhar
Parents' Refusal, Misconceptions Of Polio Drops Major Hurdle In Anti-polio Efforts: Irshad Sodhar
Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Coordinator Emergency Operations Center Sindh, Irshad Ali Sodhar Tuesday urged the media to help remove misconceptions about polio vaccine and dispel negative propaganda to support the government in giving final push to make the country polio-free as parents refusal are major hurdle in anti-polio efforts.
Talking to ptv news channel, he said polio drops were meant to stop children from getting disabled for life.
The majority of nations have eradicated this illness, but regrettably, misinformation about the anti-polio campaign still persisted here.
These rising refusal rates in various cities including Karachi underscore the urgent need for increased public awareness and education about the critical role of polio vaccination in eradicating the disease from the country, he stressed.
He said that vaccination cannot be done forcibly rather it has to be done in agreement with parents, adding, we want to convince parents that the vaccination is in the best interest of their children.
Despite significant achievements of the programme, the cunning poliovirus is still surviving and finds a way for its
survival due to parents refusals, he added.
“Parents are requested to avoid fake propaganda against polio vaccine and vaccinate their children to protect them from the poliovirus,” he appealed.
The government of Pakistan is striving to hit the virus hard through this special campaigns, he said, adding, there is no cure for polio, vaccination is the most effective way to protect children from this crippling disease.
Repeated immunizations will only protect millions of children from polio, allowing almost all countries in the world to become free of polio, he added.
Recent Stories
Realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium Vegan Leather Back Smartphone, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024
Constable suspended over bribe
Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association
PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..
Idat case transferred to another court
PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases
Youth drowns in swimming pool
Govt to make no compromise on national security : Barrister Aqeel
Governor takes notice of increasing street crimes, traffic issues
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sania Hameed posted Director & Rehabilitation in CDA1 minute ago
-
Accused held for firing on police official31 minutes ago
-
PBS regional office organizes training for 7th Agriculture Census in Abbottabad31 minutes ago
-
Burglary gang busted31 minutes ago
-
Robbers loot MC's official41 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for ensuring all efforts to wipe out polio51 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 49 kg drugs in five operations1 hour ago
-
Rescue-1122 bring Talash mountain forest fire under control1 hour ago
-
IESCO to launch modern mobile app to bring revolution: Spokesperson2 hours ago
-
My China visit to take bilateral ties to a new height : PM2 hours ago
-
Around 537 train accidents reported during last five years2 hours ago
-
Tarar grieved over demise of senior journalist Amir Sajjad Syed's mother2 hours ago