Parents Request For Postponement Of A-Level Exams

Tue 06th April 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :A-Level Students' Parents Association (ALSPA) Chairman Khadim Hussain Tuesday requested the government to postpone the Cambridge examinations, scheduled for the next month.

He said that it was inappropriate to hold the A-level exams in the summer and during the month of Ramazan when "we are battling a severe third wave of the coronavirus".

Khadim Hussain said: "The month of Ramazan is coming and the intensity of heat is also increasing. Examinations in May and June will severely affect students' health and performance".

He requested that A-level examinations should either be postponed or students should be given grades like in other countries and promoted to the next classes.

More Stories From Pakistan

