Parents’ Role Stressed In Immunization Campaigns
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman attended a "School Engagement Session" and awarded shields to children who completed their immunization and to officials for their support.
Addressing the event held at Govt High school, Kotla Saidan and supported by health department and UNICEF, she highlighted the importance of complete vaccination under the KP CSOs Big catch-up campaign.
She urged parents to get their children vaccinated and play their part in keeping our generation healthy and safe.
EPI Coordinator Dr. Irfan Aziz and Deputy DHO Dr. Muhammad Farooq Gul Bhettani also participated.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee approves AED76 million to settle debts of 147 ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan cricket team’s brand value likely to take ..
UAE hosts annual meeting of Riyadh Memorandum of Understanding Committee
Urvashi Rautela surpasses Alia Bhatt in earnings from Tamil films
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fan’s conversation to Shaheen goes viral
159 companies fined for unwanted telemarketing calls in Dubai
Omer Shahzad Ties the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony in Makkah – Unseen Pictures ..
Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC judge mentions Imran Khan’s statemen ..
EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT Group
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Youth Authority, Al Ain Youth C ..
Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts worth AED225 million
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parents’ role stressed in immunization campaigns6 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh Inaugurates Pakistan Literature Festival in Sukkur6 minutes ago
-
5th Leadership Conference focuses on Artificial Intelligence in education sector6 minutes ago
-
Price control desks set up to control profiteering, hoarding6 minutes ago
-
WDCs at universities to help women in career building: commisioner15 minutes ago
-
Federal Capital experiences long-awaited rain, brings mixed reactions16 minutes ago
-
4 accused held with over 8 kg charas16 minutes ago
-
DC visits Ravi Town, reviews urban management measures16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s economy on the path to stability: Adviser16 minutes ago
-
20 female attend savories and delectable dessert making class25 minutes ago
-
Anti-corruption recovers 100 Kanals of Govt land worth Rs 500mln25 minutes ago
-
Police arrest car-lifter26 minutes ago