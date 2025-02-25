Parents’ role stressed in immunization campaigns

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman attended a "School Engagement Session" and awarded shields to children who completed their immunization and to officials for their support.

Addressing the event held at Govt High school, Kotla Saidan and supported by health department and UNICEF, she highlighted the importance of complete vaccination under the KP CSOs Big catch-up campaign.

She urged parents to get their children vaccinated and play their part in keeping our generation healthy and safe.

EPI Coordinator Dr. Irfan Aziz and Deputy DHO Dr. Muhammad Farooq Gul Bhettani also participated.

APP/slm