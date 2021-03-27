Parents should administer polio drops to children; DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock Ali Annan Qamar on Saturday said parents should administer polio drops to their children to keep them safe from the crippling deadly

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock Ali Annan Qamar on Saturday said parents should administer polio drops to their children to keep them safe from the crippling deadly.

While inaugurating the polio campaign at THQ Hospital Hassanabdal, Assistant Commissioner Hassanabdal Zaneera Jalil, representatives of World Health Organization and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The DC said polio campaign would continue from March 29 to April 2. Under the campaign 2,97,517 children under five years of age would be administered polio drops.

He informed that 1160 teams would participate in the drive. Polio teams would also administer polio drops to children below five years of age at all entrances and exit points of the district, he informed.

He said foolproof security would be provided to the vaccination teams. Performance of all the teams would be reviewed daily and concerned officers would visit all the Tehsils for the purpose, he informed.

Control rooms have been set up at district and tehsil level to monitor the polio campaign, the DC said.