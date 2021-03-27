UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parents Should Administer Polio Drops To Children; DC

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 03:58 PM

Parents should administer polio drops to children; DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock Ali Annan Qamar on Saturday said parents should administer polio drops to their children to keep them safe from the crippling deadly

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock Ali Annan Qamar on Saturday said parents should administer polio drops to their children to keep them safe from the crippling deadly.

While inaugurating the polio campaign at THQ Hospital Hassanabdal, Assistant Commissioner Hassanabdal Zaneera Jalil, representatives of World Health Organization and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The DC said polio campaign would continue from March 29 to April 2. Under the campaign 2,97,517 children under five years of age would be administered polio drops.

He informed that 1160 teams would participate in the drive. Polio teams would also administer polio drops to children below five years of age at all entrances and exit points of the district, he informed.

He said foolproof security would be provided to the vaccination teams. Performance of all the teams would be reviewed daily and concerned officers would visit all the Tehsils for the purpose, he informed.

Control rooms have been set up at district and tehsil level to monitor the polio campaign, the DC said.

Related Topics

World Polio Visit Attock March April All From

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz criticizes PPP for damaging political ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 67 lives, infects 4,468 more peopl ..

15 seconds ago

Philippines orders 24 million in and around Manila ..

17 seconds ago

Performance report of federal departments in Baloc ..

20 seconds ago

Zayed Higher Organisation signs MoU with American ..

10 minutes ago

DC reviews corona vaccination at Expo Centre

22 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.